Key highlights

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the suspension of developments on Banana Island is subject to comprehensive audit of buildings under development by LASBCA.

The Lagos State Government will be responsible for the emergency treatment and care, including the medical bills of the victims on admission.

The collapsed building was initially sealed by the state government for not having the approval to commence construction, but the developers continued to build, hiding under the security of their estate/gated community.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the suspension of all development plans on Banana Island, Ikoyi, after the collapse of a seven-storey building under construction on First Avenue.

The governor said the suspension is subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to determine the number of buildings being constructed without approval as well as verify if approved buildings are being built in line with the approval limits provided.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Thursday, April 13, 2022, by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, where he stated that the exercise will be extended to other estates and gated communities.

Omotosho in the statement said that the Lagos State Government has launched a probe into the collapse of a seven-storey building under construction following a directive by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

What the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy is saying

Omotosho said that nobody died in the incident, noting that 25 people were rescued from the site with 16 having moderate injuries and 9 having minor injuries such as bruises.

He said, ‘’ Of the 25 persons rescued by LASEMA, 16 with moderate injuries were admitted at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island and Police Hospital Falomo for treatment and care. Nine others with minor injuries, such as bruises, were treated and discharged at the site by Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS).

‘’Of the 16 persons on admission, 11 were taken to Police Hospital Falomo. Eight of the 11 persons have been treated and discharged. Some are required to come for daily follow-up and management. Three with various injuries, including blunt traumatic chest injury, knee injuries, deep lacerations and others, are on admission.

‘’At the General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island, there are five patients with more serious injuries.

‘’The State Government, as a matter of policy, will be responsible for the emergency treatment and care, including the medical bills of the victims on admission. It will also provide post-trauma counselling support and care for all victims through the Lagos MiND programme (Mental Health in Development) – a free mental health counselling and support service provided by the Ministry of Health.’’

Cause of collapse

The commissioner said, ‘’Preliminary investigations have shown that the incident occurred during concrete casting. Eyewitnesses said one of the concrete mixer trucks rammed into some load-bearing columns of the building, causing a loud bang and leading to the collapse.

’The building was hitherto sealed by the Lagos State Government for not having the approval to commence construction, but the developers continued to build, hiding under the security of their estate/gated community.

‘’Mr. Governor has directed that all developments on Banana Island be placed on hold, subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). This is to determine:

How many buildings are being constructed without approval from the Lagos State Government; and

If all approved buildings are being built in line with the approval limits provided.

This exercise will be extended to other estates and gated communities.’