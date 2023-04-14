Key highlights

Young and talented individuals from NATO member nations are invited to apply for the NATO Young Professionals Program which aims to draw in and nurture highly skilled professionals who are eager to advance their careers by taking on entry-level jobs at NATO.

Successful applicants will have the chance to work in different capacities within various NATO bodies and gain a variety of experiences

Young Professionals will receive a competitive salary and other benefits, including health insurance, reimbursement of travel expenses to relocate before and after duty, training opportunities and paid annual leave of 30 days.

The application deadline is 7th May 2023

Young and talented individuals from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) member nations are invited to apply for the NATO Young Professionals Program. The program aims to draw in and nurture highly skilled professionals who are eager to advance their careers by taking on entry-level jobs at NATO.

Successful applicants will have the chance to work in different capacities within various NATO bodies and gain a variety of experiences. The candidate will gain a more comprehensive understanding of NATO and have the chance to hone their skills in a variety of organizational work areas.

Programme details

Successful applicants to the Young Professionals Programme will have the chance to gain a distinctive international experience that will aid in their personal and professional development. In addition to this, they will have a competitive salary and other benefits like health insurance, reimbursement for moving expenses before and after duty, training opportunities, and paid annual leave of 30 days

What applicants can benefit from the programme

Competitive salary and benefits

Young Professionals will be paid a competitive salary as well as other benefits such as health insurance, reimbursement for travel expenses to relocate before and after duty, training opportunities, and 30 days of paid annual leave.

Distinctive international experience

Successful applicants to the Young Professionals Programme will have the chance to gain a distinctive international experience that will aid in their personal and professional development. A competitive employee benefits package will also be provided to YPP participants.

Unique international experience

As a NATO Young Professional, you will help to protect one billion people through a military and political alliance. During your assignments to three different NATO bodies, you will work in a variety of stimulating environments in one or more related areas and advance your career and equip yourself with the knowledge and tools needed to face your next professional challenges.

Personal and professional growth

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to contribute to a wide range of activities addressing the needs of each NATO body and the Alliance as a whole. As a Young Professional, you will be able to further your knowledge and skills while expanding your professional network through the Young Professionals community and the NATO family as a whole.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the NATO Young Professionals Programme 2023, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

All applicants must be citizens of NATO member countries.

At the time of application, applicants must have at least one year of demonstrated professional experience, including full-time employment, temporary assignments, and/or internships.

At the time of application, you must have a master’s degree or equivalent from a recognized institution, as well as proficiency in one of the two official NATO languages: English or French.

Application Procedures

Interested applicants for the NATO Young Professionals Programme 2023 should carefully review the vacancy advertisements and ensure that their educational background and professional experience meet the requirements.

Applicants may submit multiple applications, but they are encouraged to apply only for positions for which they are qualified.

The application can be made here

However, to submit an application, applicants must first create an account in NATO’s e-recruitment system. Applicants are to click on “Sign In” in the upper right corner and they will be directed to a page where they can create a “New User”. Applicants can then fill out the appropriate responses and submit their applications.

The application deadline is 7th May 2023.