In Nigeria, auditors play an important role as ‘gatekeeper’ to public & private companies. It is a market dominated by big accounting firms. Another Medium Sized accounting firm, PML Professional Services with knowledge, experience and professionals to serve the Nigeria market has emerged.

PML Professional Services was established 10 years ago to provide audit, tax, advisory and specialized software to mid–market clients. The firm recently undertook rebranding of its operation by changing its name from PML Audit to PML Professional Services to align with its vision of being a full fledge professional service firm and joined the International Association of Accountants and Auditors (INAA Group), a worldwide association of independent accounting firms with presence in more than 50 countries and headquarter in Brussel Belgium. This gives the brand a global outlook and access to global resources.

PML Professional Services is a firm of chartered accountants registered with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria. The firm is accredited to serve as Auditor and Reporting Accountants to public liabilities companies in Nigeria.

Speaking with Mr. Abiola Fajimi FCA, the Managing Partner of the firm, he said “10 Years ago we started out to support the accountants and auditors providing professional materials required for their work but today the firm has evolved to become a full professional service firm providing audit, tax, advisory and specialized software”. The firm has professionals with skill sets in its four choosing areas of operation.

In what could best describe as historic event, Mr. Adeola Adesanya FCA, the Partner and Head of Accounting and Specialized Software Services said, “we hope that in the next 5 years, the firm will be one of the top accounting firms in Nigeria”. He further mentioned that, “the market is big and opportunities are huge and we hope that we will be able to take advantage of it”.

PML Team is passionate about earning your trust and as a team deliver exceptional services to clients. The Partners, management and team remain the same and ready to serve you better than before.