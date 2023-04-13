Key highlights

NUPENG vows to resist any attempt by some undemocratic elements to foist an interim government ahead of the May 29 inauguration of a new government.

It condemned the inciting and seditious statements of some individuals, who were in very unfortunate manners calling out the Military to take over power, and people to take up arms against the inauguration of a new government.

The union admitted that the election may not be perfect but noted that there are ample provisions in the electoral laws of the country for any aggrieved party to seek redress rather than heating up the polity and polarising the country.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to resist any attempt by some undemocratic forces to foist interim government as well as condemned calls for the military to take over power ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

The union expressed concerns over the increasing and unending spread of hate, and ethnic and religious bigotry by politicians, religious leaders, elites and the youths in the periods leading to and after the conduct of the 2023 general elections to the detriment of the peace, unity, and coexistence of the people of Nigeria.

This was part of a communique issued by NUPENG and signed by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale respectively, at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos.

The union at the meeting deliberated on the state of the nation, especially after the conduct of the 2023 general elections and the increasing statements from Nigerians on the intention of the Federal Government to end the PMS subsidy regime, among others.

Elections may be imperfect

NUPENG in its communique said that the Council-in-session unanimously agreed that though the election may not be perfect or meet the pre-conceived outcome of some individuals, it noted that in every election like all games, a winner must emerge as well as losers.

It pointed out that there are ample provisions in the electoral laws of the country for any aggrieved party to seek redress rather than heating up the polity and polarising the country.

It stated, “ All aggrieved individuals and parties should do what is expected of any decent and law-abiding democrat, which is to concede defeat, congratulate the winner or go to tribunal to seek redress.

“The NEC-in Session affirms that the 2023 general elections marked another watershed in the democratic journey of our nation wherein the youths adequately mobilised and participated in the electoral processes, and wherein the political parties of 20 sitting governors lost to opposition parties and quite unlike before wherein seven sitting governors lost their bids to become Senators after their tenure expired as governors of their respective states.

“The Council-in-session admits that without any doubt there are still some irregularities in the conducts of the election but opines that rather than fan embers of division and disillusionment among Nigerians, patriotic Nigerians should rise in unison to galvanize the citizenry to mend broken relationships and heal whatever wounds might have been inflicted on one another and collectively strive towards improving our electoral processes as we move forward.’’

Will resist agents of destabilisation

NUPENG added, “ The Council-in-session condemns in very strong terms the inciting and seditious statements of some individuals, who were in very unfortunate manners calling out the Military to take over power, and people to take up arms against the inauguration of a new government/installation of an interim government.

“The NEC-in-Council finds those statements most irresponsible, reprehensible, and very unfortunate.

“The NEC-in-session reiterates that NUPENG as a Trade Union is widely known to have fought and sacrificed the lives of our members and leaders for the restoration of democracy in the country and shall not sit on the fence and watch some undesirable elements drag this nation back to that path of the dark days.

“We will definitely resist all agents of destabilization and put all our resources and might on the table for the growth and development of democracy in our country.”