The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has advised the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to allow Dangote refinery products to be available in the market before removing fuel subsidy.

This is according to a public statement signed by NUPENG’s President, Prince Williams Akporeha, and his General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale. Vanguard reports that the Union said that the incoming president should understand that the country is going through helplessness, poverty, and hardship.

A part of the statement said:

“Without any doubt, a major socio/economic policy on the front burner of national discourse and expectation is the recurrent discussion/debate for the removal of subsidy from the Petroleum Motor Spirit.

“We are delighted that our concerns about the dependence on importation are being addressed by the recently commissioned Dangote Refinery, but we are quick to add that the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not rush into taking any decision on the Policy change until the products are in the market from the Dangote Refinery.”

The statement went further to state that the Petroleum Industry Act which was passed into law by the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, should be fully implemented.

This will engender a petroleum industry that is accountable, rewarding, and transparent in financials, and governance and is also responsive to the needs and yearnings of host communities and stakeholders.

A part of the statement said:

“These desirable objectives can only be achieved with strict adherence in implementation to the spirit and letters of the Act. We therefore strongly plead with the President-elect and his team to give a new narrative to wrong notions that Nigerian governments are no respecter of their laws.

“Let the Petroleum Industry Act, no matter any perceived shortcomings inherent, be implemented until any further amendments are made. As a responsible and responsive Trade Union in the Industry, we are very desirous of policy change on the issue of subsidy on PMS, but we are deeply concerned of the failure of the successive administration to do the needful as severally advised and canvassed for by organized labor to avoid unintended consequences on the people and the body polity.”

Warri, Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries

NUPENG has also asked the incoming administration to ensure that the Warri, Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries are fully functional, following the rehabilitation efforts by the outgoing Buhari administration.

They advised the new president to make sure that all refineries are operating in full capacity to generate returns on investments.

They also highlighted the fact that if the local refineries are operational, they will provide employment for Nigeria’s young population. They further advised that the new administration engages with all stakeholders to improve the lives of Nigerians.

What you should know

According to the NUPENG statement, any major policy decision on the removal of the subsidy should be taken with extra caution in view of the enormous implications and the impacts on the overall economic activities of the nation and other unintended consequences on the ordinary citizens considering the socio-economic importance of the product.