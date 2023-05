President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The new president took the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Eagle Square in Abuja, surrounded by dignitaries, including the outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari.

He swore to faithfully discharge his duties and not allow his personal interests to conflict with his official duties as president.

More details shortly…