Key highlights

The CBN said a portal purportedly recruiting for the apex bank is fake as it is not currently recruiting.

The bank warned Nigerians to be wary of fraudulent websites trying to take advantage of the unemployment situation in the country.

The disclaimer has, however, prompted Nigerians to be asking when is the real CBN recruitment going to happen.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissociated itself from a recruitment portal purportedly hiring for the apex bank. While insisting that the bank is not currently recruiting, CBN said the portal is fake and should be ignored by the members of the public.

The bank in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, warned Nigerians to be wary of such fraudulent recruitment portals. According to AdbdulMumin, there are many fake recruitment agents out there taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates.

It is fake

Distancing the bank from the recruitment portal, the CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications said:

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting “eligible” members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN). The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

“Accordingly, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates. Please be guided accordingly.”

When is CBN recruiting?

The disclaimer by the CBN is, however, raising many questions that the apex bank may find difficult to answer. Part of the question being raised by Nigerians on Twitter in reaction to the CBN’s statement was, when is CBN recruiting? This also comes with an allegation that CBN’s recruitments were never made public.

One Twitter user with the name, Omotayo of Lagos, said:

“Since I was born till the age I am now, I have never seen CBN recruiting or employing new staff. Is it that CBN staff are immortal or how are you people doing it? We need ordinary Nigerian graduates to also work in CBN.”

Another tweep, @UncleKenPhD, said:

“CBN has never made her recruitment public, since I became a Nigerian. However, with this development, I am bold to say that there is or could be an ongoing clandestine internal recruitment by the bank, perhaps through the back door as usual.”

Another Twitter user, @TOgboeze, asked:

“When are you guys gonna advertise the real one? Abi is meant for some class of people called the cabals?”