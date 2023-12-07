Chief Frank Kokori, the former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has died.

The 80-year-old Kokori had been battling kidney-related ailments and was hospitalized for the past month.

Based on reports, he passed away at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023—coinciding with his birthday.

The sad news was disclosed to the press by Kokori’s Personal Assistant, Atawada Oke, who revealed that the veteran labour leader’s health took a downturn on Monday, rendering him unable to engage with those around him. He was placed on life support during this critical period.

Kokori made a distress call from his hospital bed on November 9, 2023, expressing his sense of neglect and abandonment despite his significant contributions to the democratic growth of the nation.

Notable figures, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Deputy President of the Senate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, among others, had visited him in response to his plea.

About the late Chief Frank Kokori

Chief Frank Kokori played a pivotal role in the fight for the validation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola.

After the annulment by the military junta led by Ibrahim Babangida, Kokori mobilized the masses, leading NUPENG and PENGASSAN to organize nationwide strikes that significantly disrupted the country’s oil industry the lifeblood of its economy.

These strikes exerted substantial pressure on the military regime, compelling Babangida to reconsider his decision.

Beyond the labour strikes, Kokori was deeply involved in pro-democracy activities, participating in rallies and demonstrations advocating for democracy and the recognition of Abiola’s victory.

Despite enduring imprisonment and torture due to his activism, Kokori remained resolute, continuing to champion democracy and the ideals he held dear.