Key highlights

Former Governor Mbadinuju died at the National Hospital, Abuja, at the age of 78, after a brief illness.

He was the Anambra governor between 1999 and 2003 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon by the family.

A former governor of Anambra State in the fourth republic, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, has been announced dead.

Mbadinuju was reported to have passed away at the National Hospital in Abuja on Tuesday, at the age of 78.

Mbadinuju, who was fondly called “Odera”, was the Anambra governor between 1999 and 2003 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This disclosure is contained in a press statement signed by his son, Mr. Cheta Mbadinuju, on behalf of the family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, where he revealed that the former governor died after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements to be announced soon

The statement reads, “ With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“Odera, as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of April 11, 2023, at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

Mbadinuju was said to have governed Anambra at a time when the state experienced the highest level of political turbulence.

What you should know

Chinwoke Mbadinuju was born on 14 June 1945. He obtained a BA in political science and a doctorate in government. He gained a law degree from one of the best English universities. He was an editor of Times International .

. Before entering politics he was an associate professor of politics and African studies at the State University of New York.

After the return to democracy in 1998, Chinwoke Mbadinuju became the PDP candidate for Anambra State governorship ahead of Professor A.B.C Nwosu, who had served four military governors as commissioner for health, after a dispute that had to be resolved by the PDP Electoral Appeal Panel.

He sought re-election as governor under the PDP platform but was denied the party’s ticket under controversial circumstances amidst internal crisis within the party at the time.

Chris Ngige would later clinch the governorship ticket of the party ahead of the 19 April 2003 governorship election in the state.

After losing the PDP’s ticket, Mr. Mbadinuju defected to the now-defunct Alliance for Democracy, where he later emerged as the party’s governorship candidate, but lost in the general election.