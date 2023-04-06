Key highlights

The Federal Government says the removal of crash barriers on the Lagos-Ibadan Express is to ease movement on that axis during the Easter holidays.

The government stated that the emergency measures were adopted because of some early morning impediments and a surge in vehicular movement outward of Lagos.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos said that some of the barriers would be returned to construction zones on April 10, for work to continue after the Easter holiday.

The Federal Government says that all crash barriers around OPIC on the Ibadan-bound carriageway on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway have been removed and the area opened up to enable the free flow of traffic.

This is part of the steps taken by the government to ease movement on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, especially at construction sites, during the Easter holidays.

According to NAN, this was made known by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Umar Bakare, during a telephone conversation on Thursday where he said diversion points created on some sections of the expressway due to ongoing construction had been cleared.

Bakare said that an additional slip road had been created around the Kara Bridge section on the same side to ensure smooth travels out of Lagos.

Construction collapsed due to persistent traffic

He said that the construction works around OPIC had advanced, making it easy to quickly open all four lanes to traffic.

Bakare said, ” Three lanes are available and open to traffic around the Kara section for easier passage.

“We woke up to very heavy traffic this morning occasioned by the high volume of people probably travelling out of Lagos, also by multiple breakdowns of some vehicles overnight and early this morning, which have since been evacuated.

“However, the traffic persisted, this compelled us to collapse the construction corridor exactly at OPIC; between OPIC and Long Bridge, to allow vehicles to use the four lanes.

“Also, the section just after Kara Bridge, outbound Lagos, where work is presently ongoing which cannot be collapsed is reviewed.’’

Bakare said that an additional lane adjacent to the expressway was created from an earth road beside that corridor, quickly graded and made available for people to use.

He said, “This has helped in no small measure to dissolve the traffic.’’

Barriers to return on April 10

The federal controller said that some of the barriers would be returned to construction zones on April 10, for work to continue after the Easter holiday.

Bakare said there was no fear of gridlock for people who would be returning to the state after the holiday because most of the sections inward Lagos had been completed.

He said, “ Already, on the side of OPIC between Long Bridge and Kara Bridge inward Lagos, the barriers have already been shifted because work has been completed. So, we are not expecting much traffic in that area.

“Where we can have some traffic will be toward Berger inward Lagos, where we are presently working, and we will work to create more space for people returning from their various travels to be able to enter Lagos without much discomfort.’’

The Federal Government had 2 days ago, said that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed by the end of April, a development that will be a huge relief to motorists and commuters.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had appealed for continuous perseverance and understanding of all road users on that axis, as traffic had to be diverted during construction with the road regarded among the busiest in the country.