Key Highlights

Key market indices were down by 0.04% in Thursday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended negative.

Market breadth closed negative with 5 gainers relative to 19 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.04% to close at 52,994.13 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N13 billion to close at N28,869 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 2.71%. The stock market has advanced by 1,398.47 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as AIICO led 9 gainers, and 19 losers topped by UPL at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,994.13 points

Previous ASI: 53,018.97 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.04%

Y-T-D: 2.71%

Market Cap: N28.869 trillion

Volume: 266.9 million

Value: N1.92 billion

Deals: 3,651

NGX Top ASI gainers

AIICO up + 5.26% to close at N0.60

ACADEMY up + 4.65% to close at N1.35

CHAMS is up + 4.35% to close at N0.24

UBA is up + 2.40% to close at N8.55

CHAMPION is up + 2.00% to close at N5.10

NGX Top ASI losers

UPL is down – 10.00% to close at N1.80

STERLING down – 7.50% to close at N1.48

WAPIC is down – 6.98% to close at N0.40

ETERNA down – 5.98% to close at N5.50

FTNCOCOA down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP –147,152,186

ZENITH BANK–19,107,453

UBA-18,019,070

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK– N487,110,398

AIRTELAFRI-N290,155,606

TRANSCORP– N205,686,200

Source: https://ngxgroup.com/exchange/data/equities-price-list/