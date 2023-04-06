Key Highlights
- Key market indices were down by 0.04% in Thursday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended negative.
- Market breadth closed negative with 5 gainers relative to 19 losers.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.04% to close at 52,994.13 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N13 billion to close at N28,869 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 2.71%. The stock market has advanced by 1,398.47 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as AIICO led 9 gainers, and 19 losers topped by UPL at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 52,994.13 points
- Previous ASI: 53,018.97 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.04%
- Y-T-D: 2.71%
- Market Cap: N28.869 trillion
- Volume: 266.9 million
- Value: N1.92 billion
- Deals: 3,651
NGX Top ASI gainers
- AIICO up + 5.26% to close at N0.60
- ACADEMY up + 4.65% to close at N1.35
- CHAMS is up + 4.35% to close at N0.24
- UBA is up + 2.40% to close at N8.55
- CHAMPION is up + 2.00% to close at N5.10
NGX Top ASI losers
- UPL is down – 10.00% to close at N1.80
- STERLING down – 7.50% to close at N1.48
- WAPIC is down – 6.98% to close at N0.40
- ETERNA down – 5.98% to close at N5.50
- FTNCOCOA down – 3.57% to close at N0.27
Top 3 by Volume
- TRANSCORP –147,152,186
- ZENITH BANK–19,107,453
- UBA-18,019,070
Top 3 by Value
- ZENITHBANK– N487,110,398
- AIRTELAFRI-N290,155,606
- TRANSCORP– N205,686,200
Source: https://ngxgroup.com/exchange/data/equities-price-list/
