Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 is the brand’s latest budget smartphone and it’s already making waves in the market. With a price tag of just ₦116,900, it is one of the best value-for-buck smartphones out there that doesn’t compromise on performance or features. In this review, we’ll take a close look at Redmi Note 12 and compare it to two other popular budget phones: the infinix Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy A23.

Design and Display:

Redmi Note 12 boasts a stunning 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Dot Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and navigating through apps buttery smooth.

The display also features a punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing camera, which is placed in the center of the screen, giving the phone a modern and sleek look.

The colours on the display are vibrant and accurate, and the brightness levels are impressive, making it easy to use the phone outdoors in bright sunlight. The viewing angles are also excellent, and there is no colour shifting or distortion when viewing the screen from different angles.

Additionally, the phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which ensures that the display is scratch-resistant and durable.

Moving on to the design, the Redmi Note 12 features a sleek and modern design that is sure to turn heads. Though plastic, the back panel has a glass finish feel that gives it a premium look and feel.

The camera module is located in the top left corner of the back panel and is arranged vertically, with the LED flash placed beside the cameras. The fingerprint scanner is located on the side right on the power button, making it easy to reach and use.

The phone has a slim profile, and it is lightweight, making it comfortable to hold and use for long periods. The overall build quality of the phone is excellent, and it feels sturdy and well-built in the hand. Redmi Note 12 is available in a range of stunning colours, including Onyx Gray, Mint Green, and Ice Blue, giving users the option to choose a colour that suits their style and preferences.

In summary, Redmi Note 12 has an impressive display and an eye-catching design that is sure to impress. The large, vibrant display, combined with the modern design and premium build quality makes this phone a great choice for anyone.

Performance:

Under the hood, Redmi Note 12 is powered by a Snapdragon® 685 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For its category, this makes Redmi Note 12 a solid phone that can handle multitasking and demanding apps. In comparison, the Infinix Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy A32 have less powerful MediaTek G88 and Snapdragon 680 processors respectively.

Redmi Note 12 outperforms these two phones in terms of processing power and storage capacity.

Camera:

Redmi Note 12 features an AI triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The camera produces stunning images with great colour accuracy and sharpness.

The front camera is a 13-megapixel sensor that works great for clear selfies and videos. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A23 has a quad-camera setup with a similar 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the Infinix Note 12 comes with a triple-camera setup also with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

However, Redmi Note 12 outperforms both phones in terms of camera quality and output.

Battery & Charge Time:

While all 3 smartphones come with 5,000mAh batteries, their charging times are different. Redmi Note 12 is equipped with a 33W fast charge brick in the box that delivers 50% of the charge in only 24 minutes.

The infinix Note 12 comes with a 33W fast charge also but is a far distant charge to 100% in over 1 hour, 30 minutes. Samsung’s Galaxy A23 supports a 25W fast charge but comes with a 15W brick in the box, which delivers a full charge in an even much longer time, charging from 0 to only 32% in 30 minutes.

Price:

With a price tag of ₦116,900, Redmi Note 12 is not only the most cost-effective of the 3 devices under review, but it also delivers great value for money.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 happens to be the more expensive of the 3, selling at ₦165,900, while the Infinix Note 12 retails at the price of ₦144,800.

Overall, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 is an excellent budget phone that offers great value for money with its impressive camera, long battery life, and fast charging capabilities. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or a heavy smartphone user, this phone can meet your needs without breaking the bank. Its powerful hardware and sleek design make it a great choice for anyone looking for a mid-range phone.

Plus, with its impressive battery life, you can stay connected for longer without worrying about running out of power. In conclusion, Redmi Note 12 is a reliable and feature-packed smartphone that is sure to impress.