Key highlights

International Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Cherian Kurien to the Board as Non-Executive Director.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders.

The company noted that the appointment follows Mrs. Tolulope Adedeji’s appointment as Senior Director, Trade Marketing and Sales Operations, Labatt Breweries, Canada (AB InBev), of which she has resigned from the Board of International Breweries Nigeria PLC (IB Plc).

According to the company in a statement signed by Ayokunle Ayoko, Company Secretary/General Counsel, “the Board is grateful for her services to the Company for the entirety of her tenure. On a related note, the Board of IB PLC, at its meeting held on Friday, 31st March 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Cherian Kurien to the Board as Non-Executive Director”

Profile of Cherian Kurien

Cherian Kurien, CFA is a Finance and Technology Vice President with AB InBev. He has a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods and shipping industries across four continents.

He has led multicultural teams across the African continent, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and Denmark working across functions including Sales, International Trade, Technology, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Cherian is a CFA charter holder with an MBA from Harvard Business School. He was Finance Director for AB InBev India, VP, Finance Business Unit, India & Southeast Asia, VP, Strategy and Technology, South Korea and now VP of Finance, Africa.

What you should know

International Breweries is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). International Breweries is traded on the NGX under the ticker symbol “INTBREW”. International Breweries is currently the 25th most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalization of NGN 113 billion.

International Breweries began the year with a share price of N4.70 but has since lost 10.6% off the price valuation.