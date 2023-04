President Muhamadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the re-appointment of Abdu Abubakar as a Non-Executive Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read at the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

The request for confirmation was made in accordance with Section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

More details soon…