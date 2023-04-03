Ifeoma Kalu, the wife of the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu is dead.

Her death was announced in a post by Mr. Kalu on his verified Facebook page. She died on Monday in the United States of America at age 61.

He wrote “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61.

Describing her, he said she was a ‘woman of virtue’ who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

He revealed that a memorial service in her honor will hold in the United States of America (USA and urged members of the public to remember her in prayers.

