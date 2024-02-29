President Bola Tinubu’s nominee from the South East to the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Urum Kalu Eke, has declined the offer stating that he is currently engaged with the World Bank and other international financial institutions.

The nominee was reported to have said that his role as a member of board of directors of the CBN will conflict with his job as a consultant to the World Bank, Federal Government agencies and other private companies.

This development was revealed when the senate commenced the process of confirming the nominees on Thursday, February 29, 2024, during plenary.

South East nominee did not attend session

Speaking during the confirmation process during plenary a former Governor of Abia State and the current senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Kalu (APC), told the members of the upper legislative chamber that the person who is his constituent had called him on the phone to reject the offer, noting that it would conflict with his present job as a consultant with the World Bank.

According to him, Uruk Eke who is a consultant with the World Bank and other international financial institutions, might not have ample time to function optimally in the new appointment.

He said, “The nominee told me this role would conflict with his job as a consultant to the World Bank, Federal Government agencies and other private companies.”

4 nominees confirmed for CBN board

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the appointment of 4 other members of the Board of Directors of the CBN forwarded to it by the President.

Those confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as Directors are Robert Agbede; Ado Yakubu Wanka; Professor Murtala Sabo Sagagi and Mrs. Muslimat Olanike Aliyu.

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report of the screening of the nominee presented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance & Other Financial Institutions by the Chairman, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, (APC, Lagos East), who in his report explained that only 4 out of the 5 nominees had appeared for the screening exercise.

Abiru said, “That the Senate do receive and consider the report of on the confirmation of the nomination of the following Five (5) persons as members of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria in accordance with section 6(1), (2) (d) and 10 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.”

According to him, the Committee did not clear Urum Kalu Eke from Abia because he failed to appear before the Committee for screening.