The second edition of the Innovate Pitch and Grant concluded triumphantly, with two Nigerian entrepreneurs clinching the top spots.

OneGrid Energies which is a Start-up that recycles waste plastic bottles into low-cost rechargeable lanterns, eliminating pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and poverty in rural communities emerged as winner, securing the $2000 grant, while Post Paddy, an AI-powered social media management tool that eliminates the need for small businesses to hire social media teams clinched the first runner-up position, receiving $1000.

This initiative, spearheaded by Crosspoint Church, drew a significant turnout of entrepreneurs from across Nigeria this year. Among the plethora of applicants, six finalists stood out: One Grid Energies, Post Paddy, Thinkbikes, Xavier Technologies, Didactic Media, and Klay Foods.

These finalists showcased their innovative ventures at a live pitch and grant event held in Lagos on April 27th. Each finalist delivered compelling pitches, showcasing the ingenuity of their ideas and the disruptive potential of their technologies across various industries.

The Convener, Ladi Soyombo, congratulated the winners, highlighting the importance of Innovate as a drive for change, fostering growth and transformation among the youth.

The event which was themed “Inspiring leadership, transforming the future” also featured transformational lectures, panel discussions and a career recruitment session for job seekers. It was well graced by a wide range of personalities, comprising industry experts, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, career professionals, tech enthusiasts, and seasoned professionals.

Among the facilitators and panelists were Olumide Soyombo(co- founder Bluechip Technologies and Voltron capital),Adia Sohwo (Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria) Yinka Majek (Partner at Boston Consulting Group), Ose Osundeko (Content lead for Africa at Diageo) and Joshua Chibueze (Co-founder, Piggyvest). Ayo Mairo-Ese anchored this epoch-making occasion, further highlighting Innovate’s commitment to excellence and impact.