The Nigerian Senate on Monday called for the filling of vacant positions of principal officers in the Upper Legislative Chamber.

The call was made by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu in a statement issued in Abuja.

Mr Kalu noted that at the time of the primary election for Senate re-election, some senators left their respective political parties and joined others which created vacancies.

What the Chief Whip is saying

Mr Kalu noted that the caucus is expected to write their party about the nomination for onward transmission to the Senate President.

“This switch automatically overturned the principal office positions earlier held by the distinguished senators.

“The vacancies created are expected to be replaced in earnest.

“The vacant positions do not call for election on the floor of the senate.

“It, therefore, falls on the senate caucus of the zones that produced the principal officers to select replacements from their zones.” Mr Kalu said.

What you should know

Senate had adjourned plenary to June 14, to enable lawmakers participate in their various political party primary elections.