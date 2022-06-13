Over a week after Elon Musk warned of a global job cut, Tesla has laid off its Singapore country manager, Christopher Bousigues.

In his LinkedIn post, Bousigues said his role was chosen to be eliminated after the electric car company announced a 10% of workforce reduction.

Bousigues who mentioned that he was the primary country manager in south east Asia however did not give a particular reason for his dismissal except for that it is related to earlier announcement relating to job loss.

What Bousigues is saying

Bousigues in his post wrote, “Tesla announced a 10% of workforce reduction. My role was chosen to be eliminated as of today. I am proud to have been the company’s first country manager in South East Asia, and establishing the business in Singapore.

“In the past year the team and I built the business from the ground up, made of the Model 3 a common sight in the Singapore car landscape, set up 2 showrooms, 1 service center (that I affectionately call the Jewel of Asia), developed a network of 7 superchargers across the island, and successfully launched Model Y yesterday with overwhelming response.

“I wish to sincerely thank all those that have supported me on this journey. When something like this happens, you wonder what the best course of action is, and whether to remain discreet or even silent about it. Ultimately that is not how I am built. Transparency and honesty are non-negotiable to me, so sharing this news felt like the right thing to do with my network. I profoundly believe that when a door closes, a gate somewhere else opens.

“Since I relocated to Singapore strictly for this role, a move back to Europe and Southern France is most likely in the cards for my family and I. See you all after a well-deserved summer break.”

Back story

The world’s richest man had earlier in the month given Tesla’s Executives an ultimatum to return to the office or forfeit their jobs.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc. weighed in on the return-to-office debate on Twitter by elaborating on an email he apparently sent on Tuesday to the company’s executive staff.