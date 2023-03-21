Key highlights

Orji Uzor Kalu while declaring his intention to contest for the Senate Presidency said it is his turn

The ruling APC has a clear majority in the incoming senate with 57 senators, according to the results declared so far by INEC.

Kalu said that he schooled in Maiduguri, Borno state, and then started his business in Lagos, which he has spread to all the state capitals in Nigeria.

A former Governor of Abia State and the Chief Whip of the Senate in this current ninth assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has formally declared his intention to contest for the Senate Presidency in the 10th National Assembly, saying that it is his turn to occupy that office.

This appears to be a rehash of the Emi l’okan statement, meaning, ‘It is my turn’, made by the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he was contesting for primaries under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in June 2022.

This was made known by Orji Kalu, who won his re-election to represent Abia North in the senate under the APC platform, during a chat with journalists on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the National Assembly.

APC has clear majority in the Senate

According to the results declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling APC maintained a majority in the Senate, having secured 57 seats.

APC senators who are interested in the Senate Presidency seat have been lobbying their colleagues to seek their support.

Apart from Kalu, who has publicly declared his interest in the position, other senators rumoured to be interested in the position are Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom state, Sani Musa from Niger state, Barau Jibrin from Kano state and Dave Umahi from Ebonyi state.

The outgoing governor of Ebonyi state who is also a senator-elect, Dave Umahi, had a few days ago reiterated the importance of the zoning principle in choosing leaders that would occupy positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Umahi, who is rumoured to be backed by Ohaneze Ndigbo for the position, insisted that zoning was the only way of achieving equity and balance among the geo-political regions.

Orji Kalu’s statement

Kalu told newsmen that it was his turn to occupy the country’s third highest position, being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.

He said, “I t is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line for more than 20 years ago. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

Although the ruling APC leadership is yet to zone leadership positions in the national assembly, it is believed that the final candidates for various leadership positions in the legislature will largely be determined by zoning.