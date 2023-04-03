North, the patient-facing platform of PneumaCare, has partnered with Marie Stopes International to launch sexual and reproductive health services as part of its offerings to its users.

North is a neo-clinic that offers digital-first, convenient and personalized treatment and advice for over 40 conditions like migraines, fever, PCOS, diabetes, allergies and more). Beyond treatments, North users can also directly book appointments with over 2000 trusted and affordable licensed healthcare providers, order their medications and manage all their healthcare records in one place.

Since its launch, North has delivered care to 2254 patients with 1 out of every 3 consultations being sexual health related.

Sexual and reproductive health (SRH) is a fundamental human right, yet many people around the world, including Nigerians, face significant barriers when trying to access these services. These barriers may include geographical distance, lack of information or education, cultural and social stigma, and financial constraints.

According to a report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in 2021, an estimated 47% of Nigerian women aged 15-49 do not have access to any form of modern contraceptives or family planning.

A more recent study also emphasizes the importance of developing multifaceted interventions that target knowledge, attitudes, and behaviour change to promote protective sexual behaviours among young women in Nigeria while highlighting the potential for technology-based interventions, such as mobile phone apps and social media platforms, to deliver SRH education and support to young women.

The consequences of limited access to SRH services can be severe, affecting individuals’ physical, mental, and social well-being, as well as the overall health and development of communities.

North and Marie Stopes Nigeria recognize the importance of addressing these challenges and are committed to providing Nigerians with access to quality sexual and reproductive healthcare services, regardless of their location, background, or circumstances.

As such, the partnership will allow for discrete and convenient access to a wide range of sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including reproductive health, sexual health, STI testing and treatment, cervical cancer screening, vaccinations, contraception, family planning, gynaecology services, vasectomy, and pregnancy care.

This collaboration between the two companies is a significant step towards improving access to safe, quality and affordable sexual and reproductive healthcare services in Nigeria. It will also help to reduce the culture of shame and stigma associated with seeking sexual and reproductive healthcare services, especially for women.

To access any of these services, visit North to get started.