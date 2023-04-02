Key highlights

The Nigerian government plans to demolish buildings obstructing the expansion of the newly constructed Murtala Muhammed International Airport Two (MMIA2) in Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, insists that the two buildings, owned by Dominion Hangar and Evergreen Apple Nigeria, will be demolished in the next few weeks.

Sirika also took delivery of 8 of 10 Volkan Lion 6×6 firefighting vehicles, worth about N12 billion, emphasizing the importance of safety equipment for the safe, secure, and efficient take-off and landing of the entire sector.

Earlier demolitions

Sirika had in March last year demolished the office complex of the former Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), now Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) for allegedly obstructing the apron expansion of the new terminal.

The landed property and facilities at the AIB complex were said to be worth about N5 billion before the demolition exercise took place.

However, despite the demolition of the building, other office complexes within the same vicinity were not demolished as their owners sued the Federal Government in court for its attempt to pull down their structures.

The company claimed that their structures at the present sites have valid papers and approvals from the constituted authorities.

Why do the buildings need to be demolished?

Speaking at the event, Sirika said that the terminal in Lagos is now open for use and has barely struck near its full capacity.

He said that the existence of the two buildings, which are close to the new terminal, prevented the expansion of the facility as required. He said:

“We are not operating Lagos airport at full capacity. We have some obstructions that will be removed within the next one or two weeks to expand the apron so that Lagos will have full use 100 per cent.

“We are going to demolish Dominion Hangar and Evergreen Apple Nigeria Hangars to make way for the new apron and that would be in a few weeks.”

Sirika further explained that the absence of fire cover at any aerodrome or its inadequacy was enough to either shut down or downgrade such an airport.

He recalled that the absence of effective fire tenders at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Omegwa was responsible for the accident of Sosoliso Airline on December 10, 2005, in which students of Loyola Jesuit College and other passengers perished.

What you should know

Sirika took delivery of the remaining eight of ten (10) Volkan Lion 6×6 fire fighting vehicles delivered to FAAN Aeronautical Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS).

The equipment delivered was learned worth about N12 billion.

According to him, the importance of this safety equipment is not emphasized enough, maintaining that the facility was key to the safe, secure, and efficient take-off and landing of the entire sector. He said:

“To non-aviators and onlookers, you see firefighting equipment, but the importance and relevance are not brought into focus, especially for people watching from afar whose only concern is to board aircraft and use air-conditioned terminals.

“Well for us, that is important too, but most important is to keep you safe. Do you all remember our children that left Abuja for Port Harcourt in the Sosoliso crash? We couldn’t save those children because even though the plane landed, and crashed they were still alive, but the airport did not have adequate fire cover to save those and parents were seeing their children burning alive. The same children they sent to school. That is so sad.”