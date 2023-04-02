Key Highlights

A total of 2.071 billion shares valued at N17.562 billion were traded during the week across 17,917 deals on the floor of The Exchange, with the Financial Services Industry leading in terms of volume of shares traded.

Thirty-seven equities appreciated during the week, while thirty equities depreciated, and ninety equities remained unchanged.

The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index depreciated by 1.20% in the week ended 31st March 2023.

According to information contained in the weekly stock market report released by the Nigerian Exchange, the benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 1.20% from 54,232.34 points to close the week at 54,915.39 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N29.544 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to negative 2.82% and a year-to-date gain of 5.82%.

Equity market performance

A total of 2.071 billion shares valued at N17.562 billion were traded during the week across 17,917 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.689 billion units of shares valued at N11.066 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 14,019 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 948.792 billion shares valued at N7.621 billion traded in 7,903 deals; thereby contributing 45.80% and 43.40% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 930.664 million worth N1.486 billion in 1,591 deals, while the Oil and Gas Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 60.510 million shares worth N1.472 billion in 1,369 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely TRANSCORP, LIVINGTRUST and FIDELITYBK accounted for 1.429 billion shares worth N3.461 billion in 1,620 deals, contributing 69.00% and 19.71% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 10 indexes finished higher while 6 finished low respectively while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

TOP GAINERS

OANDO up + 34.12% to close at N5.70

IKEJAHOTEL up + 18.45% to close at N1.22

CHAMPION up + 13.27% to close at N5.55

ROYALEX up + 13.04% to close at N0.78

UPDC up + 11.46% to close at N1.07

TOP LOSERS

PRESTIGE down – 11.11% to close at N0.40

NCR down – 9.79% to close at N2.12

CWG down – 9.38% to close at N0.87

DANGSUGAR down – 7.10% to close at N17.00

UCAP down – 6.67% to close at N11.20

Summary

Thirty-seven (37) equities appreciated during the week higher than twenty-eight (28) equities in the previous week. Thirty (30) equities depreciated lower than Twenty-Seven (27) in the previous week, while Ninety (90) equities remained unchanged, lower than One hundred and two (102) equities recorded in the previous week.