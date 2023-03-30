Key highlights

The March 2023 Energy and Utilities Africa Outlook report has outlined some major power projects that are either ongoing or in the study or planning stages.

These power projects have the capacity to increase Nigeria’s on-grid and off-grid power capacity while reducing reliance on fuel and diesel generators.

Natural gas has been identified as a vital transition fuel in many energy-poor countries including Nigeria.

The March 2023 Energy and Utilities Africa Outlook report has outlined major upcoming power projects in Nigeria.

These projects are either hydropower, transmission, or natural gas based. According to the report, coal, gas, hydropower and oil are major sources of power generation on the African continent.

The report also noted that Africa still has a strong appetite for conventional fuels, with natural gas identified by many African governments as a vital ‘transition fuel’ in the continent’s journey to reach its net zero carbon emission targets.

Currently, Nigeria is battling with 4000 to 5000 megawatts (MW) of power both for households and businesses. This has resulted in the widespread use of alternative power sources like diesel and premium motor spirit (fuel) generators.

In a January 2023 report by the Energy Commission of Nigeria and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Nigeria was named the highest generator importer on the African continent, with 84% of Nigerian households using a generator set and 86% of companies in Nigeria, using a generator set.

In the March 2023 Africa Outlook report from Energy and Utilities, there are several power projects outlined for 2023 and beyond. Nairametrics has compiled the list below;

Nigeria-Chad Power Interconnection

Project Nature – Power transmission

Location – West Africa

Project stage – Planning

Cost – $700 million

Mambilla Hydropower Project

Project Nature – Hydropower

Location – Taraba, Nigeria

Project stage – Awarded

Cost – $5.8 billion

Makurdi Hydropower Plant

Project nature – Upcoming

Location – Benue, Nigeria

Project stage – Study

Cost – $3.5 billion

Zungeru Hydropower Plant

Project nature – Hydropower

Location – Niger state, Nigeria

Project stage – Construction

Cost – $1.5 billion

Egbin Phase II Project

Project nature – Natural gas-fired

Location – Lagos, Nigeria

Project stage – Plan

Cost – $2 billion

Kebbi Solar Independent Power Plant

Project nature – Utility-scale solar

Location – Kebbi state, Nigeria

Project stage – Plan

Cost – $6 billion

Five Solar Plants in Nigeria 961 MW

Project nature – Utility-scale solar

Locations – Nigeria

Project stage – Ongoing

Cost – $1.5 billion

What you should know

According to the report cited, most African governments insist that natural gas must be allowed to play a role in their electricity supply industries in the short-to-medium term. The report states:

“The discussion around the financing of power projects in Africa has become inextricably linked with the global push to take action to minimize the damage from climate change. Many western financing institutions are now refusing to support oil and gas projects, or at least heavily prioritizing renewable schemes.”