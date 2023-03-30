Key highlights:

Nigerian airport passengers will soon be able to use the internet for free in airports as the Federal Executive Council approved the sum of N23.2 billion for the provision of Internet facilities at 20 airports.

This was disclosed by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami after the Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

The FEC also approved N95.8 billion for the Akure/Ita Ogbolu – Iju/Ado Ekiti road, linking Ekiti and Ondo States.

Airport Internet

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami noted that the N24.2 billion would be used to provide Internet facilities at 20 airports, some institutions of learning and markets across the country.

He noted the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will spearhead the provision of Internet facilities at the designated airports and institutions, adding:

“ The Federal Executive Council has approved two memos for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) a parastatal under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The Federal Executive Council has approved two memos for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) a parastatal under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. ”In these memos, certain intervention projects are going to be implemented by the NCC.

“Internet will be provided in 20 selected airports in Nigeria and higher institutions of learning as well as some markets to support micro, small and medium enterprises.

”A contract was awarded for the provision of broadband in some selected airports. 20 of them are going to be covered in the first phase of the project.

”You have three airports in each geo-political zone.

Zones

He noted that the South-West operates two airports in Lagos, which would benefit Lagos State, including one in Ondo State.

“ South-East you have Imo, Anambra and Enugu States will benefit; Rivers and Akwa-Ibom States for South-South.

”North Central has the Federal Capital Territory and Kwara States; Kano, Sokoto and Kebbi States will benefit from the North-West, while Borno, Adamawa and Gombe States will benefit from the North-East Region.”

He added Internet broadband will be provided for free for use by passengers coming to the airports, adding that a sustainability model has been developed for effective maintenance of the facilities, adding that 43 higher institutions of learning would be linked to the Internet facility.

“ Some of them are universities, some polytechnics and the price for the contract which covers the airports and institutions of learning is N18.95 billion.

Some of them are universities, some polytechnics and the price for the contract which covers the airports and institutions of learning is N18.95 billion. ”The second approval was for the provision of broadband to some selected markets, at the cost of N5.25 billion.

”The total for both memos is N24.20 billion and the project is going to be implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

Roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N95.8billion for the dualization of the Akure/Ita Ogbolu – Iju/Ado Ekiti road, linking Ekiti and Ondo States, according to Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub, at the end of the Council meeting chaired by the President Muhammadu.

He revealed the first section of the road project on the Ondo side was awarded to two construction companies at the cost of N46.6 billion, citing that the balance of N49.2 billion would be expended on the second section of the project from the Ekiti state border.

”The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memo for the consideration and approval of Council.

”This is for the award of a contract for the dualization of the Akure/Ita Ogbolu –Iju/Ado Ekiti state border, on the Ondo Stateside.

” In favour of Messrs Samchez Nigeria Limited and Messrs Horizon Construction Company Limited, in the sum of N46,684,481,745.44, with a completion period of 24 months.

” section two of that road was awarded to Messrs Kopek Construction Limited at the cost of N49,295,088,593.98, with a completion period of 30 months.

”So, one is doing it from the Ekiti State border and the other one is on the Ondo Stateside. That’s the two sections of the contract that was awarded.”