Key Highlights

The list includes black people from various countries and industries, including finance, technology, and entertainment.

The richest black billionaire on the list is Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian businessman who is worth over $13.5 billion.

The wealth gap between black and white individuals is a staggering issue that has persisted for far too long. Despite the progress made in the fight for racial equality, the number of black billionaires in the world remains shockingly low.

It’s a stark reminder of the systemic obstacles that still exist for people of colour in attaining financial success. However, we must celebrate those who have overcome these barriers and shattered glass ceilings.

In this article, we will highlight the top 10 black billionaires in the world, and their inspiring journeys to the top of the wealth ladder. Get ready to be inspired, empowered, and uplifted by these incredible stories of triumph against all odds.

Aliko Dangote- $13.5 billion

Aliko Dangote is a name that is synonymous with wealth and success. As the richest man in Africa and one of the wealthiest people in the world, his story is nothing short of inspiring. Born in Kano, Nigeria, in 1957, Dangote was brought up in a wealthy family. However, he didn’t rest on his family’s laurels and instead forged his path to success through sheer determination and hard work.

Dangote’s rise to fame and fortune began when he established the Dangote Group, a conglomerate with interests in commodities such as cement, sugar, and flour.

Johann Rupert- $10.7 billion

Johann Rupert is a South African billionaire businessman and the chairman of the Swiss luxury goods company, Richemont. Born in Stellenbosch, South Africa, in 1950, Rupert is the son of the founder of Richemont’s predecessor, Rembrandt Group.

Under Rupert’s leadership, Richemont became a leading player in the luxury goods industry, with a portfolio of some of the world’s most prestigious brands. Rupert’s business acumen and visionary leadership have earned him widespread recognition and respect in the industry.

Robert F. Smith-$8 billion

Robert F. Smith is an American billionaire businessman, investor, and philanthropist. Born in Colorado in 1962, Smith is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in investing in software companies.

Smith’s rise to prominence in the business world began after he graduated from Columbia Business School and worked for several companies, including Goldman Sachs and Kraft General Foods. In 2000, he founded Vista Equity Partners, which has since grown into a powerhouse in the private equity industry.

Abdulsamad Rabiu- $7.6 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the second richest man in Nigeria and the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a conglomerate with interests in cement, sugar, and other commodities. Born in Kano, Nigeria, in 1960, Rabiu started his career working in his father’s company, which was involved in trading and manufacturing.

After gaining experience working in various industries, Rabiu founded BUA Group in 1988, initially as a trading company. Over the years, the company has grown into a major player in the Nigerian economy, with operations in several African countries.

Nassef Sawiris- $7.3 billion

Nassef Sawiris is an Egyptian billionaire businessman who is the CEO of Orascom Construction, a leading engineering and construction company in the Middle East and Africa. He is also the chairman of Lafarge Holcim, a Swiss multinational building materials company.

Under Nassef Sawiris’s leadership, Orascom Construction has grown to become one of the largest construction companies in the Middle East and Africa, with operations in more than 25 countries

Mike Adenuga- $6.3 billion

Mike Adenuga is a Nigerian billionaire and the founder of Globacom, a leading telecommunications company in Nigeria. He is also the founder and chairman of Conoil, a Nigerian oil exploration company.

In 2003, Mike Adenuga founded Globacom, which has since become one of the largest telecommunications companies in Nigeria, with operations in Ghana and the Republic of Benin.

Issad Rebrab- $4.6 billion

Issad Rebrab is an Algerian businessman and the founder and CEO of Cevital, a privately held Algerian conglomerate with interests in food processing, retail, real estate, and automotive industries.

In 1998, he founded Cevital, which has since become one of the largest private companies in Algeria and the largest private employer in the country. Rebrab is known for his advocacy of economic liberalization and free market policies in Algeria and has been a vocal critic of corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies in the country.

Patrice Motsepe- $3.2 billion

Patrice Motsepe is a South African mining magnate, businessman, and philanthropist. He was born on January 28, 1962, in Soweto, South Africa. Motsepe is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, a mining company that operates in South Africa and other African countries. He is also the founder and chairman of African Rainbow Capital, a private equity and investment firm.

Motsepe is one of the wealthiest people in South Africa and Africa, with a net worth of around $3.2 billion, according to Forbes. In addition to his business ventures, he is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

Mohamed Mansour- $3.6 billion

Mohamed Mansour is an Egyptian billionaire businessman and the chairman of the Mansour Group, a conglomerate with interests in the automotive, consumer goods, real estate, and industrial sectors. He was born on August 1, 1948, in Alexandria, Egypt.

Mansour started his career as a teacher before joining the family business, which was founded by his father in the 1950s. Under his leadership, the Mansour Group has grown into one of the largest companies in Egypt, with operations in over 100 countries and more than 60,000 employees worldwide.

In addition to his business ventures, Mansour is also involved in various philanthropic activities, including the establishment of the Mansour Foundation, which supports social and economic development programs in Egypt and other countries.

Oprah Winfrey-$2.8 billion

Oprah Winfrey is an American media executive, actress, talk show host, television producer, and philanthropist. Winfrey is best known for her talk show “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which ran for 25 seasons from 1986 to 2011. The show became one of the highest-rated television programs in the United States and made Winfrey a household name.

Winfrey is also a successful media executive and entrepreneur, with ownership stakes in several companies, including the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and O, The Oprah Magazine.