Nigeria’s Aiteo Group, led by one of the top oil and gas barons Benedict Peters, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Africa Center of the Atlantic Council.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to catalyze investment in Africa’s abundant mineral resources.

The partnership is set to span three years, focusing particularly on critical minerals, which constitute approximately 30% of the world’s reserves.

These minerals play a pivotal role in essential supply chains for products such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries, cell phones, medical scanners, and military equipment.

The initiative for critical minerals emerged with the establishment of a task force during the Mining Indaba, a prominent African mining conference.

The task force, comprised of twelve members representing the United States, Europe, and Africa, will convene regularly in Washington, DC.

Their discussions will revolve around the significance of African minerals in critical supply chains, strategies to enhance African participation, and methods to stimulate private-sector involvement.

What we know

The critical minerals program is geared towards addressing the escalating demand for resources within African markets.

It aims to promote investment in local value chains, foster value creation, and generate employment opportunities. The task force will guide investors in identifying supply chain gaps and implementing pragmatic solutions to harness the potential of Africa’s mineral wealth.

Moreover, the group plans to offer foreign investors policy recommendations related to the African business environment.

It seeks to establish an advocacy platform through thought leadership, covering areas such as policies and regulations, incentives, property rights, local processing and value chains, regional cooperation, and technological innovation.

The scope of work will encompass policy research and strategic analysis.

What you should know

Rama Yade, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, highlighted the crucial role Africa plays in supplying critical minerals for the global economy.

She expressed anticipation in convening policymakers and stakeholders at the highest levels to formulate a trajectory for the vital mineral industry on the African continent.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of Aiteo Group and the Atlantic Council to fostering sustainable development, economic growth, and global competitiveness for Africa.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of both entities, the partnership seeks to contribute to the responsible and inclusive utilization of Africa’s mineral wealth.

As critical minerals gain prominence in various industries worldwide, this initiative positions Africa as a key player in shaping the future of these essential supply chains.

The collaborative efforts of the Aiteo Group and the Atlantic Council aim to harness the vast potential