Key highlights

TWAS-NCP (The World Academy of Scientists- National Centre for Physics is offering postdoc fellowships in Islamabad

The fellowship will last for 6 to 12 months for the scientists who must have had their PhDs not more than 5 years ago

The application deadline is 31st of May 2023

The postdoctoral fellowship is available to young scientists from developing countries who want to conduct postdoctoral research in physical sciences at the National Centre for Physics (NCP) in Islamabad.

The fellowship will last 6 to 12 months for scientists who received their PhDs within the last 5 years.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for a preliminary acceptance letter as soon as possible

Fellowship details

TWAS-NCP (The World Academy of Scientists) Postdoctoral Fellowships are tenable in the departments and laboratories of the National Centre for Physics (NCP) for a minimum period of six months to a maximum period of twelve months in one of the following fields: Plasma Physics, High Energy Physics (Experimental and Theoretical), Quantum Information, Applications of Ion Beam Techniques using Tandem Accelerator (5MV), Atomic Physics & Spectroscopy, Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS), Modeling, Simulation & Computing, Astrophysics & Cosmology, Vacuum Science & Technology (Vacuum Standards, Vacuum Coating & Material), Additive manufacturing and 3D printing and Artificial Intelligence.

NCP will provide a monthly stipend to cover living expenses such as food, housing, and health insurance. The monthly stipend will be non-transferable in foreign currency. English is the language of instruction.

Eligibility

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for these fellowships:

be permanent residents of a developing country;

hold a Ph.D. degree in the field of natural sciences;

apply for the fellowship within five years of having obtained a Ph.D. degree in the field of physical sciences;

be employed in a developing country and hold a research assignment there;

provide a certificate of good health from a qualified medical doctor;

provide an official Acceptance Letter from NCP. Requests for acceptance must be sent here t o General Manager (GM) of the Collaboration & Academic Activities Directorate (CAAD) who will facilitate the assignment of a host supervisor. In contacting the GM, CAAD, applicants must accompany their request for an acceptance letter with a copy of their CV and a research proposal outline. See the sample preliminary acceptance letter that can be downloaded below or included in the online application form.

provide evidence of proficiency in English, if the medium of education was not English;

provide evidence that s/he will return to her/his home country on completion of the fellowship;

not take up other assignments during the period of her/his fellowship;

be financially responsible for any accompanying family members.

Submitting your application

The call for applications is open until 31 May 2023.

Applicants must submit an Acceptance Letter from NCP when applying, or by the deadline at the latest. Without preliminary acceptance, the application will not be considered for selection.

Applications for the TWAS-NCP Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme can ONLY be submitted to TWAS via the online portal.

Please be advised that applicants may apply for only one program per calendar year in the TWAS and OWSD portfolios. Applicants will not be eligible to visit another institution in that year under the TWAS Visiting Professor programs. One exception: The head of an institution that invites an external scholar to share his/her expertise under the TWAS Visiting Professor programmes may still apply for another program.

Apply here