The Independent National Electoral Commission has said a supplementary election will be held on April 15 for the governorship, National, and State Assembly elections.

This was revealed on Monday by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman.

Oyekanmi who noted that a detailed statement will be released shortly said the decision was made after a meeting held today.

“Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding governorship, National, and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly,” Oyekanmi said.

More details soon…