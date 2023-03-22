Apems, a leading hybrid event management solutions business, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new product feature, which has the capacity to handle all of its client AGMs.

This announcement comes on the heels of the recent amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, which now allows Public Limited Companies (PLCs) in Nigeria to conduct yearly general meetings virtually. The Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 13, 2023, has paved the way for public companies in Nigeria to hold their yearly general meetings without having to specifically seek the permission of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Apems is a game-changer for annual general meetings, as it allows for seamless virtual participation and engagement of shareholders. With the move towards electronic notices and voting, Apems ensures that shareholders can easily participate in the decision-making process and monitor the proceedings of the meetings of their invested companies from anywhere in the world, breaking barriers of national and international boundaries.

“We are excited to launch Apems, a product that revolutionizes the way annual general meetings are conducted in Nigeria,” said the product lead for Apems. “We believe that Apems will enable PLCs to engage their shareholders in a more inclusive manner and attract foreign investors, ultimately driving growth in the Nigerian economy.”

The ICSAN has applauded the National Assembly for the recent amendment and stated that the move would bring about a reduction of costs through the elimination of the need for big and expansive physical venues. The use of Apems will ensure that these savings are maximized while also increasing the efficiency and productivity of the AGM process.

The launch of Apems represents a significant step forward for Apems and its clients. With its comprehensive range of features and customization options, Apems is the ideal solution for companies looking to conduct their AGMs successfully and cost-effectively. The product is available immediately, and interested companies can contact Apems directly for more information.

