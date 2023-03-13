The Lagos State government disclosed that the total number of passengers released from the hospital after admission due to the train-bus collision rises to 53.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health in an accident update on Sunday, disclosed this.

There were 85 passengers on board the bus and 17 persons associated with the accident, making 102 persons involved in the accident.

Discharged: The health Commissioner revealed that There are 39 patients at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), saying:

“Total number of patients on admission as of today March 12 is 43.

“There are 39 patients at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), two at General Hospital Odan-Lagos and another two at General Hospital, Gbagada.

“The total number of patients or passengers discharged is 53.”

The Lagos State Ministry of Health added 21 survivors of the train-bus collision were discharged on Sunday from five state public health facilities after quality medical care and management.

The Commissioner also added that casualties remain at 6 persons, including two at the accident site and four at LASUTH during resuscitation, adding that the Survivors with life-threatening conditions were admitted and treated at LASUTH, as 25 others were later referred to four general hospitals in to decongest LASUTH.

Blood donation: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also revealed that Lagos residents donated over 300 units of blood to victims of the accident, he said:

“I am pleased to report that 53 patients that were hospitalised after the bus/train accident in Lagos have now been discharged after receiving free and quality healthcare from different state medical facilities across Lagos.

”Heeding our call for blood donation, Lagosians demonstrated true humanity with over 300 units of blood donated leading to swift action that saved lives.

”While the discharged return to their families, let us continue to keep the hospitalised patients in our prayers.”

In case you missed it

The Lagos State Government said it arrested the staff bus driver involved in the tragic train/bus accident that occurred on Thursday morning at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of the state.

The government said that the bus driver was arrested and detained for further investigation by the Railway Police Command Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Grace Alo, said the bus involved in the collision was retrieved and sent for a thorough examination at the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service Office (VIO), while the State Ministry of Justice awaits both reports from the VIO and the Police regarding the cause of the accident for necessary action.