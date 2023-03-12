The Lagos State Government says it has arrested the staff bus driver that was involved in the tragic train/bus accident that occurred on Thursday morning at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of the state.

The government said that the bus driver was arrested and detained fir further investigation by the Railway Police Command Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Grace Alo, this was made known by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), adding that the Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command has taken over the investigation of the accident.

Lagos awaiting reports for necessary action

Alo said the bus involved in the collision has also been retrieved and sent for a thorough examination at the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service Office (VIO), while the State Ministry of Justice awaits both reports from the VIO and the Police regarding the cause of the accident for necessary action.

Whilst informing that the Ministry commiserates with the victims of the accident and the families of those who lost their lives to the tragic accident, Alo disclosed that the Commissioner has assured members of the public that upon receipt of the case file from the Police and the report of the VIO, the office shall not hesitate to prosecute any person(s) found culpable.

For catch up

Recall that on Thursday, March 9, 2023, a passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government BRT staff bus at the PWD bus stop in Ikeja with 6 people reported dead and about 85 others injured.

According to reports, the bus was said to be coming from Agege and met the BRT bus with the Lagos State government workers on board crossing the rail line to link Ikeja GRA before the accident happened, dragging the bus from Shogunle to the PWD area.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced 3 days of mourning in the state and said he was going to temporarily suspend his political campaign activities in the state during that period.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have blamed the driver of a Lagos State Government staff bus for a fatal train accident.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told journalists that the bus driver ignored signals from the NRC officials as he was in a hurry to cross the rail.

Also, the NRC, in a statement by its Deputy Director Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, said the bus failed to obey the instruction of the corporation officials as he overtook other vehicles waiting for the train to pass.