The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has claimed that the BRT driver caused the train accident that happened earlier today in Lagos.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria, stated this while giving an account of the brief he got regarding the accident involving.

Careless driving: The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him to have said that the bus driver did not stop for the train to pass. He said:

“According to the information I gathered at the scene of the incident, they said many cars stopped when they got to the level crossing while the Lagos State Staff Bus driver continued moving, which I don’t know why.

”Maybe the driver thought he could pass before the train got nearer to him. He could not pass, and then the train crushed the bus; that is what we gathered. The train was coming from Ijoko to Iddo.”

He urged Lagos drivers to be more careful when passing through the level crossing, to avoid train accidents, adding the NRC is concerned about the lives of the Lagos State staff. He urged that when motorists get to the level crossing, they should not ignore the point where they should stop.

What you should know: Nairametrics reported that a passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government BRT staff bus at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of the state on Thursday morning with 2 people reported dead and many casualty figures recorded.

The tragic incident was confirmed by the Spokesman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who said that rescue operations are currently ongoing.

According to reports, the train was said to be coming from Agege and met the BRT vehicle with the Lagos State government workers on board crossing the rail to link Ikeja GRA before the accident happened, dragging the bus from Shogunle to the PWD area.