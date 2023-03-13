Zircon Marine, an indigenous Nigerian company with a proven track record of excellence, has hit an exciting milestone with its 3000th Transshipment. The STS transshipment between MT BORA ex MT LION made it the 3000th transshipment for the fast-rising marine operations company.

Already, industry stakeholders have hailed this achievement, noting that Zircon Marine is positioned to serve as a vast support to the burgeoning commercial operation across Nigeria and repositioning the country as the maritime hub of the region.

Seyi Ajibola, Chief Executive of Zircon Marine, described the milestone as a celebration of excellence, leadership and focused delivery that has brought significant benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“From our humble beginnings with a patchy operation to becoming Nigeria’s leading liquids transshipment provider, our success is a collective effort that wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of our team, the support of our clients and partners, and the vision of those who believed in us from the beginning.”

Ajibola, while recognising their supportive partner’s input in helping them achieve this milestone, noted that this landmark transshipment was a call to action to maintain the level of excellence and to continue to churn out best-in-class marine services.

“We remember Argentil Capital Partners for facilitating the loan to purchase our initial assets and patient finance that set us on our trajectory. We celebrate this milestone with gratitude and are inspired to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” he said.

Since its inception over a decade ago, Zircon Marine has continued to provide valuable services to the marine industry. This includes delivering efficient services to clients, improving the capacity development of Nigerian engineers, providing funding support for Nigerian maritime students, and investing in various sustainability programs that promote capacity development.