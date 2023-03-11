The Presidential Transition Council approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme says it is focusing on 9 areas for the incoming administration, especially defence and insecurity.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, in Abuja, on Friday after a meeting was held between the officials of the ministry and members of the Transition Technical Task Team (TTTT).

They added the committee is committed to a seamless transition of administrative responsibilities.

Roadmap: Dr Ibrahim Kana noted that a roadmap had already been drawn for him for a quick start of his administration, citing that it enables a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another, he said:

“The council is to look at the nine priority areas of the current administration in drafting the template.

“The Provision of security to all the citizens of Nigeria is among the nine priority areas of the current administration.”

Kana added that Transitional Council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme and the handing-over process from the current President to the President-elect.

Technical Task Team: The Defence Chief also noted that the Ministry has started the transition processes having set up its own ministerial transition task team, he added:

“We are on the ground and we hope to comply according to the directives of the TTTT in meeting the deadline given to us.”

He assured the members of the TTTT of the ministry’s readiness to deliver on quickly time, adding that all the prayers as well as the directives of the Task Team enable a seamless transition process.

What you should know

Last Month, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.

Members of the Transition Council

The committee which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice as members.

Others are permanent secretaries of the Ministry of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, and Information and Culture

Also included are permanent secretaries of Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the State House.