Article summary

The PTC described the programme of events for the upcoming presidential inauguration currently in circulation as fake.

The inauguration committee of the PTC has reached advanced stages in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29, 2023.

The Chairman, who noted that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference on May 18, 2023, said the events would commence on May 22, 2023.

The Federal Government’s Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has described as fake a programme of events for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration that is currently in circulation on some social media platforms.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)/Chairman Presidential Transition Council, Willie Bassey, on Saturday, May 5, 2023, on the council’s official Twitter account.

Bassey in the statement pointed out that the Chairman said the inauguration committee of the PTC has reached advanced stages in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29, 2023.

Programme to be unveiled on May 18.

The Chairman, who noted that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference on May 18, 2023, said the events would commence on May 22, 2023.

The statement reads, ‘’ The Presidential Transition Council on Saturday disowned the fake programme of events for the Presidential Inauguration currently in circulation on social media.

“The Chairman said that the Inauguration Committee of the PTC has reached advanced stages in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29, 2023.

“He added that various approved events would hold from the week commencing Monday 22nd May 2023.

“He disclosed further that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, 18th May 2023.

“The Chairman cautions purveyors of fake news to desist forthwith from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead members of the unsuspecting public.”

What you should know

Recall that in February 2023, a 22-man Presidential Transition Council was inaugurated ahead of the May 2023 handover to the incoming government to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme.

The committee which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice as members.

Others are permanent secretaries of the Ministry of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, and Information and Culture

Also included are permanent secretaries of Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the State House.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives to be nominated by the President-elect.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, some members of the team of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, were included in the council.