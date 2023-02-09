President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

The president also signed Executive Order No. 14, 2023, on the management and facilitation of the transition.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF.

The president’s tweet post

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.

President Buhari in a tweet post on his official Twitter account said, ‘’ I have signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions. The new Executive Order puts in place a legal framework for the seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another.

‘’I have also approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to facilitate and manage the 2023 Presidential transition programme.’’

Members of the Transition Council

The committee which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice as members.

Others are permanent secretaries of the Ministry of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, and Information and Culture

Also included are permanent secretaries of Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the State House.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives to be nominated by the President-elect.