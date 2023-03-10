The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) sympathised with victims and families affected by the train accident in Lagos and announced it will deploy mechanisms and Level Crossing Staff that work at the level crossings across the country to prevent accidents.

NRC disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening, adding that vehicles should completely STOP their vehicles when directed to do so by the Level Crossing Keeper.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a late statement also sympathized with the victims and praised the quick response of the Lagos State authorities.

Prevent accidents: The NRC urged motorists to strictly observe caution signs and instructions when approaching railway level crossings, which they say will prevent the recurrence of accidents, they added:

“The general public may wish to note that NRC has always put in place level crossing control and management procedures necessary for preventing accidents.

” This is by deploying mechanisms and Level Crossing Staff that work at the level crossing across the country to prevent accidents.

“The corporation is and will continue to appeal to all and sundry to ensure restraint and strictly observe caution signs and instruction from officials when approaching railway level crossing.

” They will completely STOP their vehicles when directed to do so by the Level Crossing Keeper and officials to ensure seamless movement of trains and safe crossing of motorists as well as pedestrians.”

The NRC added it would continue to collaborate with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), to ensure the prevention of incidents of vehicles colliding with moving trains.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a late Thursday statement noted that the accident at the level crossing involving a train and BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad, adding:

“I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the injured. The prompt response of Lagos State authorities and Nigerian Government agencies is commendable.

What you should know

The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-OLu announced 6 casualties from the train collision with a BRT bus in Lagos on Thursday morning.

He said Lagos State would be in a state of mourning for the next 3 days and that he will suspend campaign activities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added there were 85 passengers on board, and have sustained 42 moderate injuries, 29 serious and 8 mild injuries.

“There were 85 pax on board the bus with 6 deaths, 42 moderate injuries, 29 serious and 8 mild injuries according to the LASUTH classification scale.

“I was at LASUTH to understand the condition of the victims of the bus/train accident. The team at LASUTH expertly set up an outdoor triage centre which has contributed to saving lives, speeding up injury-level profiling and supporting immediate critical action.

“ I am suspending all campaign activities. All flags will be flown at half mast and tomorrow all civil servants will work till 12 noon before returning home to be with their loved ones during this trying time.”