Popular communication assistance company, Grammarly, has introduced a new AI tool called GrammarlyGo.

The tool, which uses ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence model to generate text will help people in writing and editing.

With GrammarlyGO, users can draft documents, compose and reply to emails, edit writing for tone, clarity, and length, and ideate concepts or outlines for a project, within the apps they are working in. According to the announcement, GrammarlyGO relies on “personal, organizational, and situational context” to tailor suggestions to users’ writing styles and communication.

The company said GrammarlyGo will be available in beta starting in April and intending users can start applying for the beta version from now. It added that the new product will be available at no additional cost as part of the Grammarly service.

New phase of support: Commenting on the product, Grammarly’s global head of product, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, said:

“ For well over a decade, we’ve delivered the leading AI-enabled communication assistant focused on helping people and businesses overcome the real challenges they face every day. Now we enter a new phase in our vision to support our customers across all stages of communication, going past revision into conception and composition—all while maintaining our high standards of quality, privacy, and security .

“Generative AI represents an inflection point in innovation that Grammarly can incorporate to deliver even more value for our customers . ”

Like ChatGPT, GrammarlyGO will allow users to request a rewrite of their existing content with improvements to tone, clarity, and length, as well as to generate material in response to a prompt and spark ideas for new writing assignments.

Rush for ChatGPT: Since the latest version of ChatGPT launched in November, the AI software has captivated the internet with its sophisticated intelligence and ability to quickly and conversationally talk to humans. This has seen different companies justling to integrate the chatbot into their tools.

Earlier in February this year, Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Binge search engine and Edge browser powered by ChatGPT, a development that was to challenge its main rival, Google.

The company said with the integration of AI, the search engine and the browser would provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.

Microsoft’s announcement came barely a day after Google announced its own conversational AI tool, called Bard to rival ChatGpt as the battle of AI intensified.