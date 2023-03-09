The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.03% to close at 55,822.14 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N12 billion to close at N30.409 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 8.19%. The stock market has advanced by 4,226.48 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as TRANSCORP led 12 gainers, and 19 losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,822.14 points

Previous ASI: 55,801.14 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.03%

Y-T-D: 8.19%

Market Cap: N30.409 trillion

Volume: 311.4 million

Value: N3.09 billion

Deals: 3,627

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRANSCORP up + 8.66% to close at N1.38

ROYALEX up + 5.63% to close at N0.75

CHAMPION up + 4.60% to close at N5.00

CHAMS up + 4.00% to close at N0.26

LIVINGTRUST up + 4.21% to close at N2.97

NGX Top ASI losers

NCR down – 9.93% to close at N2.63

CONOIL down – 9.93% to close at N42.20

UPL down – 9.00% to close at N1.82

PRESTIGE down – 8.89% to close at N0.41

ARDOVA down – 8.33% to close at N15.95

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP– 179,841,931

GTCO – 41,396,434

ZENITHBANK – 18,492,661

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N1,098,133,463

ZENITHBANK -N480,368,051

STANBIC – N317,984,041