The Robert S. McNamara Fellowships Programme (RSMFP) of the World Bank connects aspiring Development Economics researchers from developing countries with Research Economists at the World Bank.

The opportunity will allow the fellows to take part in rigorous research with direct policy implications at the Development Economics Vice Presidency of the World Bank (DEC).

This means that Fellows will become more knowledgeable about current research practices, pick up new econometric skills, and connect with top experts in their field.

Programme details: Fellows will be hosted at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. for 8 months (September to May each year).

The Fellows will work under the supervision of researchers in the World Bank’s Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) and Development Research Group departments, engaging in high-quality and policy-relevant research projects.

The Fellows will gain the following: Professional experience: Fellows will participate in World Bank operations and work on World Bank projects under the direct supervision of World Bank researchers. They will also receive training in cutting-edge research techniques and technologies. Depending on the projects, fellows may contribute to the published works, participate in field missions, or directly engage with World Bank clients.

Capacity building: At the start of the program, Fellows will receive a one-week technical onboarding that includes instruction in reproducible research techniques. To further develop their skills, fellows will take part in practical training and seminars led by leading economists throughout the program. This will enable Fellows to improve their capacity to identify, research, and write on crucial development policy issues through their collaboration with DEC economists.

Research dissemination: Fellows will be invited to write a blog based on their fellowship research to enable them to showcase their research and contribution to development policy discussions. Each year, the top 4 blogs will be published on DEC’s Let’s Talk Development blog.

Compensation & Benefits: The RSMFP provides a competitive salary of $44,888 per fellow for an 8-month fellowship. The salary is net of income taxes (paid in monthly instalments).

The World Bank’s HR Operations unit will help the chosen candidates with their G4 visa application since the fellows will be hosted at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. Travel costs are not covered by the fellowship.

Fellows will become more knowledgeable about current research practices, pick up new econometric skills, and connect with top experts in their field.

Ability to take part in rigorous research relevant to policy and broaden their perspective.

How to Apply: The applications for the 2023 cohort are now open. Eligible candidates should apply here latest by April 3, 2023.