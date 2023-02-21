The United Kingdom (UK) government through its high commission in Nigeria, has announced the closure of its Visa Application Centres (VAC) in Abuja and Lagos on Friday and next week Monday due to the upcoming presidential and national assembly elections scheduled for February 25, 2023.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the UK Visas and Immigration on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and can be seen on the high commission’s official Twitter account.

The UK High Commission which said that no visa appointment will be booked on those days, it pointed out that customers have the option to purchase the Keep my Passport in order to retain their passport during the period of closure.

Priority Visa services still available

The statement from UK Visa and Immigration reads, “The Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Ikeja, and Victoria Island will be closed on Friday, February 24, and Monday, February 27.

“No VAC appointments will be booked on these days and customers will not be able to access the VAC to collect documents/passports.

“Customers have the option to purchase the Keep my Passport and Courier return services in advance of the VAC closure, in order to retain their passport during the period of closure.

“UKVI will continue to make decisions on all visa applications.

“Priority Visa services remain available. Super Priority Visa services will be suspended on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd because the next working day opening is not until Tuesday 28th.

“The British High Commission offices are not involved in visa decision-making and do not hold passports and so are unable to assist.”