The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has said he has been a beneficiary of the judiciary and is confident that they will do the right.

This was made known on Wednesday by Obi while addressing a world press conference in Abuja, where he insisted that the Labour party was robbed of its victory and would challenge it in court.

Obi pointed out that he has always been successful in his election judicial cases without compromising and believes the judges will do the right thing for the future of their own children.

Recorded judicial successes

On whether he will be able to get justice given the questionable calls and decisions, especially of the apex court, Peter Obi said,

‘’ There is no Nigerian who can say he has been a beneficiary of the Judiciary more than me. And all these while they tell me about the integrity of the judiciary since 2003 I have always been in the court.

‘’I was there 3 years to reclaim my mandate, I was there to come back from impeachment, I was there to do interpretation, I was there to challenge my second tenure election, and in all, I have been successful without in any way compromising or doing the wrong thing.

‘’I can say it, I have never knowingly and everybody can know any law officer, any judicial officer, anybody in the process because I believe they are doing their job. So I believe they know their customers on the other side, mine is to do the right thing and I am going to go there with the right thing. And when I’m going I’m seeking what will benefit the future of their own children and I am sure they will do the right thing.’’

In case you missed it

Peter Obi had also during the press conference disclosed that he won Saturday’s presidential election and would explore all legal and peaceful options to prove and reclaim the mandate of the people.

He said this election will go down as one of the most controversial elections in Nigeria’s history and the people were robbed.