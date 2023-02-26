Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, the bad guy, a famous Nigerian musician, has questioned the political structure claimed by the All Progressives Congress, APC, as he recounted an assault by political thugs.

Recall that during the 2023 presidential election on Saturday, the singer was attacked with his phone stolen by accused APC political thugs at his voting unit in Lekki, Lagos State.

In a viral social media video, Folarin explained that “the thugs arrived at about 11:50 am and began snatching phones and beating people.

Where is the political structure?

Speaking further, he said, “I have a question. Shebi, they said ‘structure, structure, structure’. They have all the structure in the world regarding political stuff. What then happened? Why then did you send your thugs?”

”Despite the violence, Labour Party won the presidential votes with 108 votes, APC got 31, and PDP got 2 in my polling unit,” he stated

Falz has used his music and celebrity status to raise public awareness and fight for good governance in the country, ever since the #endsars. He has created a sensation on social media, projecting a better Nigeria, ahead of the election, as well as made a video encouraging Nigerians to go out and vote.

Falz also teamed up with Tekno for a new single to motivate Nigerians to exercise their franchise in the 2023 elections. In this song titled ‘O wa’, Falz addresses multiple issues currently plaguing the country, from fuel scarcity to cash scarcity, police brutality and so much more.

Source: https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1629594674892623874?s=20