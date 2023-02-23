The Nigerian Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) said all branches of Nigerian banks and their digital channels will not be closed to Nigerians during the elections.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by ACAMB’s President, Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The association was responding to reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plans to shut down banking services for five days, a statement that the association called “fake news”.

The ACAMB is the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector.

Fake news: The statement noted that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have not received any directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to shut down banking services for five days.

“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends.

“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated.

“Until now, no Deposit Money Banks or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.”

ACAMB also assured customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can access their money during this period.

“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.”

They also urged Nigerians not to panic and also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels.

