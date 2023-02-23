Households in Abuja, Lagos, and Plateau states paid the highest prices per litre of kerosene in January 2023, according to the latest National Household Kerosene Price Watch report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Specifically, Nigerians in Abuja paid N1,566.67 per litre while those in Lagos paid N1,411.11 per litre. Meanwhile, Plateau State households paid N1,383.33 per litre.

On the flip side, households in Jigawa State paid N891.67 per litre, those in Edo State paid N925.93 per litre and Katsina State households paid N935.19 per litre.

The average price: According to the report, the average retail price per litre of kerosene paid by consumers in January 2023 was N1,153.40. This indicates an increase of 4.42% compared to N1,104.61 recorded in December 2022.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 163.87% from N437.11 in January 2022.

Prices by zones: The kerosene price watch report states that during the period under review, Nigerians in the North Central paid an average price of N1,207.76 per litre, and those in the North West paid N1,003.54 per litre.

Also, those in the North East paid N1,197.28 per litre, and Nigerians in the South East paid N1,223.95 per litre. Meanwhile, those in the South West paid N1,232.15 per litre and those in the South-South paid an average of N1,083.37 per litre.

Prices by gallon: According to the report, Nigerians paid an average of N3,886.11 per gallon of kerosene during the period under review, indicating a 154.20% increase from the N1.528.74 recorded in January 2022.

This means that many poor households in Nigeria are no longer able to afford kerosene for cooking. The price of kerosene has risen significantly due to inflation and economic instability.

Highest and lowest prices by gallon: The kerosene report stated that households in Anambra paid N4,623.21, those in Kwara state paid N4,600, and people in Ebonyi paid N4,557.14 per gallon for kerosene in January 2023, making them the states with the highest kerosene costs.

Meanwhile, Borno households paid N2,800, Bayelsa households paid N2,900 and those in Gombe paid N2,925 per gallon for kerosene making them the states with the lowest kerosene costs in the country during the period under review.

Gallon prices by zones: Nigerians in the North Central region paid an average of N4,143.86 per gallon, and those in the North West paid N3,917.65. Nigerians in the North East paid N3,445.83, and those in the South East paid N4,497.32. Meanwhile, those in the South West paid N3,941.06 and Nigerians in the South-South paid N3,424.59 per gallon during the period under review.

What you should know: Due to the rising costs of kerosene, some poor Nigerians who cannot afford to switch to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), are now using charcoal to cook their meals. This also presents a real environmental problem just like kerosene.

Mrs Rekiya Layi, who works as a caterer in Nasarawa State, told Nairametrics that aside from kerosene stoves, people who cook for large events are using firewood and charcoal while using dry palm kernel chaff and nylon bags as fuel.