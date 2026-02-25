Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has said it may experience a delay in filing its Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 31 December 2025 with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The group attributed the delay to finalising its 2025 audit and securing all necessary regulatory approvals before submission.

It added that efforts are underway to complete the process and file the results as soon as the necessary approvals are obtained, either before or shortly after the 31 March 2026 deadline.

The notice comes after the company reported a pre-tax profit of N551.7 billion in its unaudited results, up 81.6% year-on-year, driven mainly by strong interest income.

What Stanbic’s unaudited books are saying

A cursory look at Stanbic’s 2025 unaudited performance shows strong topline growth, with interest income rising 38.9% to N787.05 billion, representing 88% of the bank’s gross earnings.

This was mainly supported by a 60% increase in loans and advances to customers and banks, which climbed to N3.84 trillion and contributed 59% of total interest income.

Interest expenses increased 29.5% to N202.04 billion due to higher customer deposits, which made up 58% of interest expenses.

Despite this, net interest income remained substantial at N585 billion, up 43%.

Non-interest income also contributed meaningfully.

Fee and commission income rose 38.3% to N257.77 billion, supported by stronger digital and transactional activity, while trading income recorded solid growth reaching N76.9 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew 24.7% to N8.62 trillion, with loans and advances to customers contributing the highest at N2.3 trillion.

Equity expanded sharply by 67.6% to N1.12 trillion, driven by increases in share premium and reserves.

Total liabilities grew to N7.4 trillion with customer deposits at N4.3 trillion contributing the most.

Get up to speed

Stanbic IBTC is up 22% year-to-date on the Nigerian Exchange Limited as of premarket open on 25 February 2026, currently priced at N122.

The stock broke N100 per share in July 2025 and hit a high of N112 in October before a decline from November to December brought the price back to N100.

Dip-buying investors likely took the opportunity in January 2026, pushing the price to N108 on a monthly market volume exceeding 56 million shares.

Trading activity surged between January and February on strong bullish momentum as the stock broke the N112 resistance set in October 2025, reaching its current price of N122.

According to a late November 2025 report by Nairametrics, when Olayemi Cardoso revealed banks meeting capital thresholds, Stanbic IBTC was highlighted.

What you should know

The company stated that any inquiries regarding the audited financial statements (AFS) should be directed to Group Company Secretary Chidi Okezie or Head of Investor Relations, Oreoluwa Saiki.

The filing may occur before or shortly after the 31 March 2026 deadline.

Regulatory approval will be required from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC), Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and other relevant regulatory bodies before submission.