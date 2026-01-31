Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has released its unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N552 billion, marking an impressive 81.6% growth compared to N303.8 billion in 2024.

This was driven by increased interest income, bolstered by higher loan volumes, rising interest rates, and a significant reduction in impairment charges on financial assets.

Earnings per share (EPS) saw a 38.48% increase to N23.68, the highest in 6 years, despite the significant increase in shares outstanding on the issuance of new shares

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024)

Interest income: N787.05 billion, +38.8% YoY

Interest expense: N202.04 billion, +29.5% YoY

Net interest income: N585.01 billion, +42.6% YoY

Net impairment losses on financial instruments: N14.22 billion, +85.69% YoY

Profit after tax: N380.796 billion, +69% YoY

Total assets: N8.62 trillion, +24.71% YoY

Loans and advances: N3.84 trillion, +60.0% YoY

Customer deposits: N4.37 trillion, +45.0% YoY

Equity: N1.12 trillion, +67.8% YoY

What the financial statement is saying

Stanbic Bank’s 2025 revenue growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in interest income, which rose by 38.8% to N787.05 billion, accounting for 88% of the bank’s gross earnings.

This growth was largely fueled by strong performance in loans and advances to customers and banks, which increased by 60.0% to N3.84 trillion.

This was the major contributor to the bank’s interest income, accounting for 59% of total interest income.

Net interest income grew by 42.6% to N585.01 billion. This sharp increase can be attributed to the faster growth in interest income compared to interest expenses

Also, despite interest expenses growing by 29.5% to N202.04 billion, the proportion of interest expenses to gross earnings decreased to 22% in 2025, down from 24.1% in 2024.

The increase in interest expenses was primarily due to higher customer deposits, which accounted for 58% of interest expenses.

Non-interest income, which includes fee and commission income and trading income, contributed significantly to the bank’s earnings.

Fee and commission income increased by 38.3% to N257.77 billion, driven by higher activity in digital and transactional services.

Trading income showed strong growth, reflecting the positive contribution from the bank’s trading portfolio.

In terms of the balance sheet, total assets grew by 24.9% to N8.62 trillion, with customer deposits funding a significant portion, accounting for 50.7% of the balance sheet size.

The bank’s equity surged by 67.8% to N1.12 trillion, driven by substantial increases in share premium and retained earnings, which grew by 326.8% and 164.3%, respectively.

However, equity still represents just 13% of total assets, indicating that the bank relies heavily on customer deposits for funding.

Loans and advances to customers, which grew by 1.2%; 25% of the balance sheet size.

What to know

Stanbic’s 2025 performance highlights strong growth in both revenue and profitability, with interest income being the primary driver of the bank’s success.

The profit after tax of N380.80 billion is the highest in the bank’s history, surpassing its cumulative profit from the previous five years.

The dividend trend shows that Stanbic has progressively increased its dividend payouts over the years, reflecting growing profitability and shareholder returns.

For the 2025 financial year, it has paid an interim dividend of N2.50 per share; an increase to the N2 interim dividend paid for 2024 financial year.

This consistent increase is a positive signal of the bank’s strong financial performance and its ability to return value to shareholders

In terms of share price performance, the stock gained 74% in 2025 to close at N100 and has inched further to N108, reflecting 8% YtD gain.