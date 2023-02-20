The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) earlier on Monday reported the capsizing of a commercial passenger boat around the Third mainland bridge.

The commercial passenger ferry named Fazma logistics was reported to have left the Ikorodu ferry terminal on its way to Ebute-Ero but capsized around the bridge close to the Bariga ferry terminal.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Monday, February 20, 2023, by the LASWA management and can be seen on its official Twitter account.

17 passengers rescued alive

LASWA in the statement said that all the passengers were rescued alive, adding that the boat recovery operations commenced immediately after the incident occurred with the boat captain interrogated.

LASWA in the statement said, ‘’ At about 7 am on Monday 20th of February 2023, a commercial passenger ferry named Fazma logistics, loaded with 17 passengers, left Ikorodu ferry terminal at exactly 6:45 am en route Ebute-Ero but unfortunately capsized around Third mainland bridge close to Bariga ferry terminal. All the passengers were rescued alive by first responders including officers of the Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA.

‘’Boat recovery operations commenced immediately while the boat captain is been interrogated and investigation is ongoing.’’

For the record

Recall that on July 9, 2023, a similar situation occurred when 4 bodies were recovered, while 12 passengers were declared missing after a passenger boat they boarded from Mile 2 en route Ibeshe in the Ojo area of Lagos State, capsized.