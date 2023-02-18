The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the second series for private candidates.

The released result shows that 30,954 candidates, or 42.16%, “obtained credit and above in a minimum of 5 subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

According to the Public Affairs Department of the examination body, this disclosure is contained in a statement by the Head of National Office, WAEC, Yaba, Mr Patrick Areghan.

Breakdown of the results

WAEC in a breakdown of the results noted that out of a total of 73,424 candidates that sat for the examination, a total of 72,265 representing 98.42% have their results fully processed and released.

The statement from WAEC partly reads, “ Seventy-seven thousand, seven hundred and sixty-eight, 77,768 candidates representing a 31.88% increase, when compared with the 2021 entry figure entered the examination, while seventy-three thousand, four hundred and twenty-Four, 73,424 candidates sat the examination at six hundred and thirty-eight, 638 centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, seventy-two thousand, two hundred and sixty-five 72,265, candidates, representing 98.42%, have their results fully processed and released. In contrast, thousand, hundred and fifty-nine, 1,159 candidates, representing 1.58%, have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates. However, efforts are being made to complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their full results.

“The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the seventy-three thousand, four hundred and twenty-four,73,424 candidates that sat the examination, Forty-two thousand, four hundred and five, 42,405 candidates representing 57.75%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, with or without English language and/or Mathematics, thirty thousand, nine hundred and fifty-four, 30,954, candidates representing 42.16%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, fifteen thousand and seventy, 15,070, i.e., 48.69%, were male candidates, while fifteen thousand, eight hundred and eighty-four, 15,884, i.e., 51.31%, were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2021, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of Five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 48.61%. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 6.45% in the performance over that of 2021”

Reason for decline in performance

On the reason for the above decline in candidates that obtained five credits including English language and Mathematics, Mr. Areghan explained that:

”This analysis, however, cannot be compared with that of the WASSCE for school candidates. Whereas the candidate in the WASSCE for School Candidates Examination is compelled to sit eight or nine subjects, the candidate in the WASSCE for private candidates’ examination, though can register for eight or nine subjects, is not compelled to take all.

‘’He/she is free to sit, even one subject, depending on the deficiency he/she wants to remedy. For him/her, therefore, the examination is only a remedial one – a remedy for an existing deficiency. From the above, it will not be true or fair to say that the performance in this examination has dwindled.’’

The WAEC boss added that Seventy-seven thousand, seven hundred Sixty-Eight, 77,768 candidates (representing a 31.88% increase, when compared with the 2021 entry figure) entered the examination, while 73,424 candidates sat the 638 centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

He noted of the total candidates that sat for WASSCE, 36,141 were males while 37,283 were females, representing 49.22% and 50.78%, respectively.

Areghan called on candidates that sat for WASSCE to visit the body’s website for their results and certificates.

For the record

Recall that WASSCE 2022 second series for private candidates was conducted in Nigeria between Monday, October 31 and Thursday, December 15, with 3,393 examiners involved in the coordination and marking exercise, across seven traditional marking venues, and one e-marking centres across the country.